Clint William Coultas

Clint William Coultas, 22, of Florissant, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, as a result of a tragic accident. He was born Feb. 12, 1997, in Edwardsville, Illinois. He graduated from Edwardsville High School in 2015.

Clint was an avid skateboarder and had a passion for music. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious laugh, and his compassionate spirit.

Clint was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Coultas, and grandparents, Bill Coultas, and Gary Duvall.

Clint is survived by his mother Stephanie (Hester) Duvall and step-father Joe Duvall; his sister Ashton from Florissant and step-brother Sean Stewart and niece Camilla Stewart of Weldon Springs, Missouri; his maternal grandparents, Bert and Linda Hester of Edwardsville; his paternal grandmother, Anna Marie Coultas of Edwardsville; his step-grandparents, Dwight and Carol Berger of Wentzville, Missouri; his aunts, Angela (Duane) Renko, Carmela Coultas, Lynette (Rob) Dixon, Christine (Craig) Graue, and Kaylee (James) Hannon; his uncles, Jerrod Hester, John (Raven) Duvall, and Jacob Berger; his cousins, Michelle (Bryan) Roy, Deborah and Nicole Coultas-Simmons, Brandi, Daine, and Cole Hester, Cody (Clarissa) Dixon, Jacqui, Carissa and Clark Dixon, Alexia, Page, and Clara Duvall, Bruce and Jean Graue and a host of loving family and friends.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22 at First Christian Church in Edwardsville. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m.; interment will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.