Connie Jo Jelinek

Connie Jo Jelinek, 85, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

She was born Feb. 3, 1934, to O.B. and Nellie (Walton) Pownall in Bond County, Illinois.

Constance received her Bachelor of Science in teaching from Eastern Illinois University in 1956. She was a member of the Alpha Nu sorority and a member of the homecoming court in 1955.

She was married to Jerrald Jelinek of Schofield, Wisconsin from 1959, until his passing in 1998.

Connie Jo lived and raised her family in Chicago Heights, Illinois, while teaching physical education and coaching track in Illinois school district 168. She had a passion for family and physical fitness. For pleasure she traveled extensively both foreign and domestic. She loved "the beach" where ever it might be.

In 2004 Connie Jo married Jack Elam of Edwardsville.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Jerrald; parents; brothers, James W. Pownall and Walton Pownall; sisters, Charline Pownall, Patricia Sample and Valeria Elam; brothers-in-law Darrell Sample and Anthony Markarian; sister-in-law Dolores (Jim) Cory; nephew, Jon Darnell. Connie Jo is survived by her husband Jack Elam; sons, Jerrald (Gia) Jelinek, Jay (Tammy) Jelinek; grandchildren, Roy Jelinek, Danielle Jelinek, Jackson Jelinek, Josephine Jelinek; sisters, Jane Markarian, Kay (Ralph) Guy; sister-in-law, Ruth Pownall; step children and their families; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Edwardsville followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Valley View Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Parkinsons Foundation (Parkinson.org) or the First Baptist Church Edwardsville. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.