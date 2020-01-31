EDWARDSVILLE — Connie Kay Martinez, 72, died at her home surrounded by her children, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, following a strong and courageous battle against stomach cancer.

Connie was born on April 17, 1947 and delivered feet first as she always said, in Vinton, Iowa, to father Merlin and mother Katherine Lutz that farmed for many years near Vinton, Iowa. Connie was proud of her upbringing on the farm and often spoke of selling eggs to buy a typewriter when she was young. She became a nurse, worked as a teacher in Nicaragua, a hospice nurse, and school nurse in Cahokia, Illinois. Connie loved being a Grandmother to her eight grandchildren, Taryn, Noah, Oscar, Dalton, Leo, Victor, Evan, and Wesley. She was an incredibly supportive, dedicated, and amazing mother to her four children.

She is survived by her brother Gene (Inger) Lutz of Cedar falls, Iowa, and Mike (Shelly) Lutz of Vinton; her children, Tatiana (Jeff) Brown, Andrea (Chris) Martinez Scarborough, Norman (Kelly) Martinez, Nicolle (Mike)Martinez-Nolte of Edwardsville, Illinois; eight grandchildren; and her cat Olive of Edwardsville. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Celebration of Life Saturday, Feb. 1, 4 p.m., Leclaire Christian Church, Edwardsville.

Memorials to: Homebuilders c/o Leclaire Christian Church – donations used to help children in need.

Private family interment in Vinton.

Gray Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.

www.grayfuneralhomeinc.com.