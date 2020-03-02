EDWARDSVILLE — Craig E. Leitner, age 65, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at 7:20 p.m.

Craig was born on Dec. 18, 1954, in Alton, Illinois, the son of late Leroy E. and Jane A. (Long) Leitner.

Besides his mother, Craig is survived by one brother, Daniel L. Leitner of Edwardsville; two sisters, Nancy Mickelson of Glen Carbon, Illinois, and Susan E. Leitner of Glen Carbon; two nieces, Julia Leitner and Jenna Leitner; and two nephews, Sean Mickelson and Jayson Mickelson.

Craig worked as event planner in the entertainment industry for many years. In his lifetime he helped coordinate many events including Super Bowl halftime shows and the Mississippi River Festival. Craig also enjoyed Theatre, movies, and reading books in his spare time. He was also a big fan of all the local sports teams including the Cardinals and Mizzou.

Craig was cremated according to his wishes. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, at Weber and Rodney Funeral Home from 4 pm.m until 7 p.m.

Memorials can be made to the Edwardsville High School Drama Scholarship c/o Edwardsville Community Foundation, P.O. Box 102, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.