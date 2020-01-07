LIVINGSTON — Dale O. Peters, age 81, of Livingston, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born on Sunday, May 15, 1938 in Litchfield, Illinois. He was the son of Ottmer and Maude Goldie (Wildhaber) Peters.

He was married to Annette Hayman on May 18, 1958. Annette preceded him in death on Friday, May 5, 2006.

Dale was employed by McDonnell Douglas-Boeing of St. Louis for 53 years. He started with McDonnell Douglas as a Tool & Die Maker. Then he advanced to an Industrial Engineer. He then became a Methods Engineer and he retired as an Engineer in Supply Chain Management. During the beginning of his professional career with McDonnell Douglas he was also a member of the Illinois Air National Guard.

Dale is survived by his Daughter, Gale Keenoy and her husband Kevin of Auburndale, Florida; grandson, Devlin Keenoy of Fort Myers, Florida; his Dear Friend, Denise Heinemeier of Livingston; brothers-in-law, Allan "Mike" Hayman and Gordon Hayman; also, many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his Parents; his Brother, William "Bill" Peters; and his Best "Bully" Friend, Leon.

A Visitation for Dale Peters will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at the Lesicko Funeral Home located at 271 N 2nd Street in Livingston, IL 62058.

Funeral Services for Dale Peters will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston with Rev. Heath R. Curtis officiating.

Burial will be at the family plots in Worden City Cemetery in Worden, Illinois.

Memorial Contributions in memory of Dale Peters can be made to Adopt-A-Pet.

The Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston is privileged and humbled to take care of the arrangements and services for Dale Peters and his Family.

