EDWARDSVILLE — H. Dale Schindewolf, age 79, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Sunrise Senior Living Center in Chesterfield, Missouri. He was born Sept. 16, 1940, in Alton, Illinois, the son of the late Harold and Georgia (Jansen) Schindewolf. Dale retired from Granite City Steel as a foreman after working there for over 30 years.

He married Carol Sue Simmons on May 22, 1965, at the St. Paul United Church of Christ in Edwardsville, she preceded him in death on Dec. 18, 2011.

Dale is survived by three daughters, Nikki Schindewolf and husband Chad Rogers of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, Jodi Lynn Schindewolf of Lake St. Louis, Leigh Ann Meyer of O'Fallon, Illinois; two granddaughters, Lauren and Kennedy Meyer; and a brother, Ray Schindewolf and wife Connie of Bradenton, Florida.

Dale served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and was a member of the American Legion Post 199 in Edwardsville. He was also a member of the St. Paul United Church of Christ in Edwardsville, past Jr. Achievement Advisor, and was a 1968 Graduate of Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. till noon on Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. Paul U.C.C. in Edwardsville. Funeral services will be at noon on Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. Paul U.C.C. with Rev. Diane Grohmann officiating. Burial will be at St. Paul Cemetery. The family request memorials to St. Paul U.C.C. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville, is in charge of arrangements.

