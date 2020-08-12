GLEN CARBON — Dana Yungck, 62, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Born in Alton, Illinois, on Dec. 20, 1957, he was the son of Edward L. and June (Wohnlich) Yungck.

Dana graduated from Eastern Illinois University and began his career as a stockbroker in Denver, Colorado.

On July 11, 1982 he married the former Bonnie Foos at Rockland Community Church in Golden, Colorado, she survives.

He returned to the Alton area and joined the family business Yungck Drug Store and the expanding Yungck Medical and Home Health Care. They provided health care equipment for patients and institutions for over 25 years. Dana continued his career as a Real Estate Investor/Broker. He loved business and finance and was incredibly talented at both.

Dana and Bonnie were married for 38 years and had an amazing life filled with love, family, and so many incredible memories.

His greatest passion in life was being with his wife, kids, and grandkids. He loved the outdoors, boating, spending many hours on the water with his family, swimming, hiking, sports and his business ventures. Dana was such a caring, honest and kind person and always a friend to all. He was truly one of a kind!

Also surviving is a daughter, Jenna Yungck Ryrie (John); a son, Patrick Edward Yungck; JoAnn Singer (aunt); twin granddaughters Everly and Gracen; and a sister, Nancy Barton; among others his sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great nephews and cousins.

Along with his parents; he was preceded in death by a brother, James Yungck.

There will be no services, a Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Dana's GoFundME page, or to the American Liver Foundation, liverfoundation.org.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.