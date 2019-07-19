Daniel Ellis

Daniel W. Ellis, 69, of Edwardsville, passed away at 8:13 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his residence. He was born Oct. 5, 1949, in Granite City, the son of the late Harold E. & Wanita (Nichols) Ellis.

Daniel is survived by his wife of 50 years Pamela (Crook) Ellis whom he married on Nov. 27, 1968, in Wood River. In addition to his wife, Daniel is also survived by one daughter, Aleasa Taylor and husband Stephen of Mount Olive; five grandchildren; Nickolas, Ryan, Samuel, and Alexander Jasper, Ashley Taylor; two great-grandchildren; Avery and Ivy Jasper; one brother; Harold E. Ellis, Jr. and wife Kathy of Edwardsville; a nephew; Aaron Ellis and wife Amy; a niece; Dawn Calhoon & husband Brian; and many other nieces and nephews.

Daniel was a member of Operating Engineers Local #520 and the Bethalto Masonic Lodge AF&AM #406.

Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville with a Masonic Service taking place at 6 p.m. on Monday evening.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Steffaniak officiating. Burial will follow at Quercus Grove Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be given to . Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.