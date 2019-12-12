EDWARDSVILLE — Daniel Hobbs Hostetler, age 82, of Edwardsville, Illinois, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at his home in Edwardsville surrounded by loved ones.

He was born Sept. 19, 1937 in Holcomb, Missouri, the son of the late John and Gertrude (Hobbs) Hostetler.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Max and John Mitchell Jr.

He is survived by his wife Arlene Knapheide, whom he married on March 30,1956 at the United Church of Christ in New Franklin, Missouri.

He is also survived by two daughters, Kathy Ann Strickfaden and her husband Dave of Edwardsville, and Vicky Lynn Fountain and her husband Alan of St. Peters, Missouri; four grandchildren, Lyndsey and Matt Fountain, and Timothy and Jennifer Strickfaden; and one great grandson, Kaiden David Strickfaden.

He served for 20 years in the United States Air Force as a command pilot and retired as a major. Dan was active in his church, loved being outdoors, and spending time with his family at the Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Marine United Church of Christ.

Church service will follow at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hospice of Southern Illinois at https://hospice.org/donate/.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.