MARYVILLE — Danny Lee Byrd, 78, of Maryville, Illinois, passed away at 1:35 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at University Care Center in Edwardsville, Illinois.

He was born Feb. 12, 1941 in Graves County, Kentucky, a son of the late Herschel and Verna Mae (Lee) Byrd. He married Betty (Andres) Byrd on June 18, 1977 in Alton and she survives.

Dan retired from Schnucks Markets after 33 years. He was a member of the Highland Optimist Club where he served as President and Lieutenant Governor.

He loved playing golf and was an avid antique truck buff, attending many car shows and competitions with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife of 42 years, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Jonathan Stetina of St. Louis, Missouri; two sons and a daughter-in-law, David and Monica Byrd of Chicago, Illinois, and Jonathan Byrd of St. Louis; five grandchildren, Zach and Abby Stetina, John and Thomas Byrd and Camden Byrd; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Allan and Regina Andres of Texas; nephew, Michael Andres of Vermont; other extended family and friends.

In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, Illinois, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 3 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. with Reverend Charles West officiating. Memorials may be made to or to the Highland Optimist Club and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.