Darlene J. Crabtree

Darlene J. Crabtree, 68, of Collinsville, Illinois died at 4:04 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Manor Court of Maryville.

Darlene was a bookkeeper having worked for Illinois Lumber, R&L Plumbing Supply in Troy and Royster Clark in Collinsville. She was born July 4, 1950, at Alton, Illinois the daughter of the late Edward and Lena (Franke) Crabtree.

Darlene is survived by her significant other Neil Randall of Collinsville; a sister-in-law, Carol Crabtree of Glen Carbon; a brother-in-law, Edward Helm of Glen Carbon; four nieces, Carol Bowman and husband Chuck of O'Fallon, Missouri, Brenda Vaughn and husband Michael of Broomfield, Colorado, Carma Camp and husband Chris of Glen Carbon, and Sara Rials of Troy; and two nephews, Brian Helm and wife Shara of Edwardsville and Richard Crabtree, II of Winter, Wisconsin; and 12 great nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Hannah, Julielle, Erin, Claire, Micaela, Andrew, Lauren, Karli, Allie, Bennett, Lyndon.

Darlene was preceded in death by an infant brother, Edward, a sister, Doris Helm, a brother, Richard Crabtree and a nephew, Greg Helm.

A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Following cremation, a memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home with Rev. John Shank officiating. Interment will be at Prairietown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Siteman Cancer Center or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.