Darrel Ziegler

Darrel Lee Ziegler, 74, of Shiloh, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 4th, 2019.

Darrel was born Thursday, March 29th, 1945, in Edwardsville, to Clarence Ziegler and Gertrude (Knect) Schuette. He was happily married to Nancy Jane (Bruce) Ziegler for 40 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Ziegler and Gertrude Schuette; his Step-Father, Rev. George A. Schuette; and his wife Nancy Jane Ziegler.

Surviving are his son, Michael (Lori) Ziegler; his daughters, Dawn (Stephan) Wolfert, Julie Stern; his grandchildren, Dylan Ziegler, Grant Ziegler; his brother, Mark (Donna) Schuette; his sister, Rhonda (Tim) Reigle; and many nieces and nephews.

Darrel spent his years mapping for the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency contracted under the United States Department of Defense. He was a studious and smart man, capable of anything he set his mind to. He enjoyed his occupation and was a dedicated worker. He was a loving father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting him.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Cedarhurst of Shiloh for all of the support and care they provided and all of Darrel's friends as well for all of the kindness he was shown.

Contributions and donations may be made to the donor's choice.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 11th from 5-8 p.m. and services will be Tuesday, Nov. 12th beginning at 10 a.m. with an hour visitation prior at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights.