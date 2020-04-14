TROY — David W. Deist, 72, of Troy, IL, born Thursday, February 26, 1948 in Granite City, IL and passed on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his home in Troy, IL.

David attended Eden United Church of Christ in Edwardsville, IL. He was a retired procurement manager for Boeing. He loved the outdoors, the ocean, traveling, helping others with projects, and was a fan of Cardinal baseball. Most of all he was a loving husband and father.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence "Percy" and Ruth (nee Schirmer) Deist; and his sister, Carmen Deist.

Surviving are his wife, Kimberly (nee Dittrich) Deist of Troy, IL; his sons, Barrett (Rebecca) Deist of Glen Carbon, IL and Corey Deist of Los Angeles, CA; his sister, Christine (Don) Southard of Edwardsville, IL; and his niece, Kathy (Don) Bouse of Edwardsville, IL.

Memorials may be made to St. Jacob Lions Leader Dog for the Blind Program, PO Box 242, St. Jacob, IL 62281 or The Vital Ground Foundation, 20 Fort Missoula Rd., Missoula, MT 59804. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Richeson funeral home in Troy, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.