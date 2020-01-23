EDWARDSVILLE — David Dean Grotefendt, 66, of Edwardsville, passed away at 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at his home in Edwardsville.

He was born on March 10, 1953, in Alton, the son of the late Melvin and Olga (Hosto) Grotefendt.

He married his wife of 47 years, Lynn Rallo on Sep. 1, 1972.

Besides his wife; David is also survived by four sons, Brian Grotefendt and his wife, Andrea, of Edwardsville, Ryan Grotefendt and his wife, Jennifer, of Edwardsville, Brad Grotefendt and his wife, Elizabeth, of Alhambra, and Darin Grotefendt and his wife, Sara, of Hamel; 12 grandchildren, Adam, Alex, Madelyn, Jack, Allyson, Aaron, Abigail, Drew, Ava, Coreena, Stella, and Holden; one brother, Kenneth Grotefendt and his wife, Linda of Edwardsville; one sister, Susie Blume and her husband, Greg, of Bastrop, Texas; one brother-in-law, Dennis Ernst of Glen Carbon; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Diane Ernst.

David farmed grain and livestock for 51 years, starting at the age of 15. He served on the Board of the Madison County Farm Bureau and the Madison County Fair.

He was a member of the Edwardsville Moose Lodge, Madison County Pork Producers. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, cards, camping, hunting and fishing.

A visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville.

The service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Edwardsville with Rev. Robert Jallas presiding. Interment will follow in Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Madison County C.A.R.E.E. or BJC Hospice.

