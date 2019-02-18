Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Huck.

David E. Huck

RALEIGH, North Carolina — David E. Huck, of Rolesville, North Carolina, and formerly of Edwardsville, passed away at University of North Carolina Rex Healthcare Center, Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, Feb. 22 at the North Raleigh United Methodist Church, 8501 Honeycutt Road, Raleigh, North Carolina, 27615. A private graveside memorial service will follow at the Raleigh Memorial Park.

Mr. Huck, a 1963 graduate of Edwardsville High School, attended Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and graduated with a degree in mathematics. He later served in the United States Air Force attaining the rank of captain. After a 30-year professional career as an administrative vice president for an educational firm at Springfield, Illinois, and Scottsdale, Arizona, he and his wife of 49 years, Donna, retired to North Carolina. David was an active member of the church congregation.

Mr. Huck was preceded in death by his mother, Verona Ward Huck, who was employed for many years by the F.W. Woolworth Company at Edwardsville. In addition to his wife, he is survived by first cousins, Mariella Dunn, Ben Dickmann and Bruce Dickmann of Edwardsville, Bonnie Dickmann of Collinsville and Barbara McNeill Rush of Clearwater, Florida; sister-in-law Cindy Warhol of Boston and brother-in-law Mark Warhol of Gloucester, Massachusetts.

Memorials may be directed to the R.N. Pendergrass Graduate Student Scholarship Fund at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.