TROY — Dave Rieger, a stalwart athlete on the football field and the baseball diamond at Edwardsville High School (EHS) in the early 1970s, died on Friday, November 20, at his home in Troy. He was 66.

David P. Rieger was born on August 18, 1954 to Joseph and Dolores, nee Holshouser, Rieger of Glen Carbon.

On September 3, 1983, he married Yvonne Meier. In 37 years of marriage, Dave and Yvonne lived a full life, travelling extensively and spending many vacations on the ski slopes at mountain resorts throughout the country including his favorite skiing destination, Telluride, Colo. The couple was also able to accomplish one of Dave's goals of visiting the four corners of the country – Florida, Maine, Hawaii and Alaska.

Dave and Yvonne also enjoyed vacationing with his four brothers and sister, and their spouses, frequently in Las Vegas where the Rieger Clan's exploits were described as "legendary."

One event that was very special to Dave and Yvonne was hosting the Rieger's annual Christmas Eve celebration for his entire family where Dave regaled his nieces and nephews, to whom he was particularly close, with the wisdom gleaned from his full life, much to the chagrin of their respective parents.

An avid golfer, Dave loved playing golf with his wide circle of friends and, subsequently, the hours spent in the clubhouse rehashing the round, solving our country's problems and critiquing the St. Louis Cardinals. Dave was a St. Louis Rams' season ticket holder and was at nearly every game the team played while in St. Louis, as well as the 2000 Super Bowl.

Although he was incredibly personable and was never happier than when he was around friends or family, Dave also enjoyed the solitude of sitting on the deck at his home on Lakewood Drive, watching and identifying birds. A lover of all animals, Dave was partial to dogs and was known for his kindness to them. He was often caught sharing parts of his meal with his furry friends and putting out food for the birds and other animals that frequented his large, wooded lot.

Dave grew up in Glen Carbon in the area known as "Glen Crossing." He was an altar boy at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville, where he also attended grade school. At EHS, Dave was named all Southwestern Conference as a linebacker in football and as a pitcher in baseball. His senior year, Dave was voted Royal Escort of the Homecoming Court. Following his 1972 graduation from EHS, Dave attended Lewis & Clark Community College.

A well-respected truck driver, Dave retired from Kehe Foods in 2016. He was previously employed by Rehkemper Construction Co., the Prudential Insurance Co. and as an independent contractor installing aerial cable lines. Dave was a member of Edwardsville Moose Lodge 1561.

Dave was proceeded in death by his parents, a brother who died in infancy, sisters-in-law Gail Rieger and Erma Magness, father-in-law Darwin Meier and two special nephews, Joe Rieger IV and Glenn Markway.

In addition to his wife, Yvonne, Dave is survived by brothers Joe III (Laura) of Springfield, Illinois; Bill of Peach Orchard, Arkansas; Ron (Mary) of Troy; and Don (Elaine) of Carlinville; and one sister, Sharon Kay (Tim) Tosovsky of Edwardsville. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Edna Meier of Troy; brothers-in-law Paul (Nancy) Meier of St. Louis and Glenn Meier of St. Jacob; a sister-in-law Carol (Mick) Markway of Kirkwood, Missouri.; and nine nephews, three nieces, one great-nephew and two great-nieces.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation or service at this time.

The family suggest memorials to Markway Strong 'Light the Night' Team at https://pages.lls.org/ltn/gat/StLouis20/markwaystrong or Tri-Township Park's Dave Rieger Memorial in Troy at http://tritownshippark.org/ or by mail to Tri-Township Park, 410 Wickliffe St., Troy, IL 62294. Please share your favorite memory of Dave, view a photo tribute, or sign the guestbook at www.wfh-ofallon.com.

Wolfersberger Funeral Home in O'Fallon, Illinois is in charge of arrangements.