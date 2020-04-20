EDWARDSVILLE — David Allen Stubbleﬁeld, 57, of Edwardsville, peacefully passed away at Anderson Hospital on Friday, April 17, 2020. Due to the current COVID-19 virus, he will be laid to rest following a private family service at Sunset Hills Cemetery. A lifelong Edwardsville native, he was born on Oct. 13, 1962, to Lloyd and Hazel (nee Nelson) Stubbleﬁeld. David was a graduate of the Collinsville Public School System. While attending school, he was active as a athlete and a boy scout. After graduation, he worked at the Madison County Courthouse snack bar and at Edwardsville McDonald's, where he brought a lot of smiles and warmth to the customers. David enjoyed bowling, but he loved his music; any kind, particularly religious and 30s/40s jazz/swing music, many times spontaneously dancing to the beat. He was also very active at the First Baptist Church of Edwardsville, where he did signiﬁcant volunteer work. He spent many hours reading and copying the Bible and was a shining example of what a Christian should be. David is survived by his mother, sister Susan England (husband Bob), sister Donna Bishop (husband Gordon), brother John (wife Lara), and numerous nieces and nephews; all of whom will greatly miss the joy that David brought to the family.

Everyone who met this generous, loving, wonderful man is a better person because of him