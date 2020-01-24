Dean Bender

Dean Bender, 66, of Osage Beach, Missouri, formerly of Edwardsville, passed away Jan. 7, 2020.

Dean was born Dec. 29, 1953 in Highland. The son of Harold and Dolores (Eberhart) Bender.

He is preceded in death by his father.

Dean is survived by his wife, Jan Bender; two sons Tommy Ferguson, of Denver, Colorado, Michael (Monique) Bender, of Florida; and one grandson, Colton Bender; a brother, David (Ann Tosovsky) Bender, four sisters, Beverly (neil) Darr, Debra (Keith) Schultz, Belinda (Tim) Dickerson, Mary Bender; lots of nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.

A private service was held in Osage Beach, Missouri, on Jan. 18, 2020, for family and close friends.