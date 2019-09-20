Deborah A. Bowler

Deborah A. Bowler, 64, of Springfield, IL, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

She was born March 26, 1955, in Salina, KS, the daughter of the late Harry C. and Rita B. (Strackeljahn) Bowler.

She is survived by three siblings: Steve (Rhonda) Bowler of Gilbert, AZ, Michael (Linda) Bowler of Houston, TX and Diane Bowler of Burnsville, NC; six nieces and nephews; and six great-nieces and great-nephews.

Debbie was a graduate of Edwardsville High School and had a respected career as a programmer for the State of Illinois. She loved animals and was a breeder of Great Danes. Her loving heart was strong toward her nieces and nephews. Debbie will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Glen Carbon.