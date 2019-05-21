Debra K. Schmidt

Debra K. Schmidt, 64, of Lafayette, Indiana, formerly of Edwardsville, and Kewanee, Illinois, passed away surrounded by family and friends, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her residence.

She was born Nov. 30, 1954, in Kewanee, the daughter of the late Lyle and Helen (Dulansky) Jager. Debra worked as the office manager for Dr. Kyle Loy in Lafayette.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Thomas Schmidt, whom she married Sept. 5, 1981, in Edwardsville. Debra is also survived by two sons, Zachary Schmidt and Lucas Schmidt and wife Celeste, both from Lafayette; and a sister, Sheryl McCuen and husband Jim of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. She was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Lafayette. Debra loves gardening, spending time with her pets, painting and doing arts and crafts. Most of all she loved being with her sons.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Funeral services will be he held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville with Rev. John Shank officiating. Burial will be at St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to the or The Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.