EDWARDSVILLE — Delores Penelton, age 86, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Anderson Hospital.

There will be no visitation or services at this time, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

A full obituary will be published at that time.

Weber and Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.

Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on May 20, 2020.
