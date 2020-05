EDWARDSVILLE — Delores Penelton, age 86, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Anderson Hospital.There will be no visitation or services at this time, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date.A full obituary will be published at that time.Weber and Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com