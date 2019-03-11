Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dena Owens.

DENA A. OWENS

MARYVILLE — Dena A. Owens, nee Roe, 71, of Edwardsville, Illinois, born on March 7, 1948, in East St. Louis, Illinois, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, Illinois.

Dena was a retired Data Base Engineer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Owens, Sr.; her parents, Arthur and Ann, nee Pilkus, Roe.

Surviving are her son and daughters, James R. Owens, Jr. of St. Peters, Missouri, Ann Marie Eversole of Edwardsville, and Jenny Copeland of Bethalto, Illinois; six grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Louis Fellhauer, Gloria Pranaitis, Art Roe, David Roe, Debbie Hickman and Linda Newcomb; numerous nieces and nephews; her best friend, Dianne Loucks.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, Illinois.