Denise Mears

Denise M. Mears, 46, of Worden, IL, passed away at 10:07 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born May 16, 1973, in Alton, the daughter of Richard Steward of Brighton, and Claudette Payne-Stewart of Worden.

Denise is also survived by her husband, Bradley K. Mears of Carlinville, IL; son Bradyn Mears; daughter Morgan Stewart of Granite City; two grandchildren, Violet & Arizona; brother, Chris Stewart of Phoenix, Arizona; and two sisters, Tammi Iseinoski & husband Tony of Bethalto & Amber Stewart. She was preceded in death by a son, Tommy. Denise worked at the Community Hospital of Staunton, in Staunton, IL, as an x-ray technician.

She was cremated according to her wishes and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville with Rev. Robert McNutt officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to the Madison County Humane Society. Condolence may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.