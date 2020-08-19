Dennis Erlich

BELLEVILLE — Dennis Leon Erlich, 69, of Belleville, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

Dennis was born March 4, 1951 in Highland, Illinois, and raised in Edwardsville, Illinois, where he spent his youth developing his natural athletic ability and discovering his passion for education.

As a student at Edwardsville High School he excelled at basketball and as an All-Conference Baseball player.

After graduating in 1969 Dennis continued his athleticism at Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville. As a freshman he played baseball for the Cougars and then transitioned to golf and bowling during his sophomore and junior years where in 1972 he was nationally ranked 13th in the American Bowling Congress-ACUI. After earning a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics in 1973, then later earning a Master of Science degree in education from SIUE, he began his true passion – teaching.

Dennis began his teaching and coaching career at Red Bud High School in 1973 where he founded the Red Bud boys and girls golf teams, earning Illinois Coaches Association Golf Coach of the Year in 1979 and 1980. During 1975 and 1976 Dennis coached basketball. As a member of the coaching staff, he led T.E.A.M.S. (Test of Engineering, Aptitude, Math, and Science) to state championships in 1981 and 1982, winning the national championship in 1981. Dennis also won the Franklin Select Circle Gold Coaching Award in 1989.

In 1987 Dennis married the love of his life Susan and became stepfather to her sons, Jacob and Joshua.

In 1993 Coach Erlich was inducted as a charter member in the Illinois Coaches Association Golf Hall of Fame.

While coaching at RBHS he served on the Illinois High School Association Golf Advisory Committee, regional rules committee, sectional rules committee, chair of the state rules committee, member of the Illinois Coaches Association, ICA district representative, and ICA golf chairman. He also managed many charitable golf tournaments and provided free lessons to the community.

In 1994 Dennis started the next chapter of his teaching and coaching career at Edwardsville High School. As the math team coach, he continued to share his joy of mathematics and mentored the success of his students in numerous competitions.

As the head coaches for he boys and girls golf teams he led numerous teams and individuals to the Illinois State Finals. In 1996 Coach Erlich started the boys and girls bowling programs at EHS, winning the Illinois state championship in 2004 and earning the National Federation of State High School Association Boys Bowling Coach of the Year in 2005.

After retiring from teaching in 2006 to enjoy more time as "Paw-Paw Dennis" and accumulate multiple hole in ones, 300 games, and an 800 Series, he continued as the head coach of the Belleville West high school boys and girls bowling team and later as an assistant coach at Belleville East high school where his grandson Isaac rolled.

In 2018 Dennis ended his 45-year coaching career by being inducted as a charter member of the Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Hall of Fame.

Dennis lived each day of his life exactly as it began, arriving as a stranger and leaving as a friend to all.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Leon F. and Edna C. (nee Vieth) Erlich.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Susan Erlich nee Twesten of Belleville; sons, Jacob Benjamin Oser of Fairview Heights, Illinois, and Joshua Matthew Oser of Edwardsville; and grandchildren, Jacob Isaac Oser and Adelin Sophia Oser.

Memorials may be made to North County Country Club, 703 West Market, Red Bud, IL 62278. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com.

COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing.

Limit of 25 persons at any one time during the visitation and service. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family.

Open Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269.

Private Funeral Service will be held with Msgr. William McGee officiating.

Private Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Shiloh, Illinois.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois.