PRAIRIETOWN — Dennis Lee Gusewelle, 75, of Prairietown, Illinois, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Edwardsville Care Center in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Born Oct. 20, 1944 in Alton, Illinois, he was a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Norman and Doris (Schumacher) Gusewelle. Dennis was baptized, confirmed, and was a lifetime member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Prairietown. He attended grade school at St. Peter's Lutheran School in Prairietown.

He later graduated from Edwardsville High School in Edwardsville, Illinois. He then attended and graduated from Ranken Technical School in St. Louis, Missouri, with a degree in Mechanical Drafting. Dennis married Jeanine Johnson on Sept. 3, 1966 at Zion Lutheran Church in Staunton, Illinois, and she survives.

Dennis worked at Premcor Refining (formerly Clark Oil) from 1968 – 2002. He worked at other companies after working at Premcor, retiring in 2008. Dennis worked on the family farm with his father most of his life. Dennis enjoyed farming, golfing, photography, bowling and his 57 Chevy.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanine Gusewelle of Prairietown; daughter, Maria (Todd) Thompson of Holiday Shores, Illinois; son, Steven Gusewelle of Midway, Illinois; two grandchildren, Amber Thompson (Fiancé Zachary Hartnagel) and Cody Thompson both of Holiday Shores; a Brother, Wayne (Suzanne) Gusewelle of Edwardsville; and a sister-in-law, Mary (Johnson) Brown; two nephews, Christopher Johnson and David Gusewelle; and a niece, Rebekah (Gusewelle) Byrne.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Donnie Johnson.

Private Funeral services will be held Friday, April 24, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Prairietown, Illinois, with Pastor Brandon Larson officiating.

St. Peter's Lutheran Church will be providing a live stream of the funeral on Facebook at 11 a.m.

Burial will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery in Prairietown, Illinois. Memorials are suggested to the , the American Kidney Fund, or to St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Prairietown.

To order flowers, or leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.williamsonfh.com.

Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton oversees arrangements.