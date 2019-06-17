Dennis W. "Denny" McNeilly

Dennis W. "Denny" McNeilly, 74, of Highland, IL, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Barnes Hospital, St Louis, surrounded by his family.

Denny was born to Alvin and Irene (nee Hinz) McNeilly, Sr., on June 30, 1944, in Edwardsville. On April 16, 2005, he married Joette Martell at Hope Lutheran Church in Highland.

He was a member of the Hope Lutheran Church; he was a devout Christian. Denny was in the church choir and a former Elder. He was also a former bowler and member of a dart league.

He was a kind, generous, hard-working man and would do anything for anyone. He was a great father and grandfather, who loved his kids and grandkids. He and his wife liked traveling, and he was developing a love of photography in recent months, taking pictures of old barns, trains and nature. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was a Daddy to his daughters.

He is survived by his wife, Joette McNeilly, Highland; children, Lori (Peter) Youmans, Sarasota, FL, Sheri (Chris Arentsen) Schroetter, Trenton, IL, Ryan (Stefanie) Anderson, Grays Lake, IL, Travis (significant other, Michelle Miller) Anderson, Charleston, SC, Scott McNeilly, Odin, IL, Mark (Lisa) McNeilly, Clarksville, TN; grandchildren, Jordan Schroetter, Colby & Kyle Youmans, Audrey and Olivia Arentsen, Matthew McNeilly, Tristan, Morgan, & Aiden McNeilly, William Anderson; daughters-in-law, Phyllis (Jim) Cagle, Highland, IL and Debbie McNeilly, Highland, IL; brother, Roger (Judy) McNeilly, Highland, IL; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Irene McNeilly, Sr.; son, Jeff McNeilly; brothers, Alvin McNeilly, Jr., Richard McNeilly; grandson, Christopher McNeilly.

Memorials may be made to the Highland Animal Shelter or Hope Lutheran Church.

Visitation is Thursday, June 20, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Meridith Funeral Home in Highland, and Friday, June 21, from 9 to 10 a.m., at Hope Lutheran Church in Highland.

Funeral service is Friday, June 21, 10 a.m., Hope Lutheran Church in Highland. Rev. Scott Busacker, pastor, is officiating. Interment is at Highland City Cemetery.