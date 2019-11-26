WORDEN — Dennis Charles Miller, 77, of Worden, Illinois, passed away at 10:03 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville, Illinois. He was born Jan. 19, 1942, in Litchfield, Illinois, the son of the late Francis Cameron & Alma Evelyn (Schneider) Miller.

Dennis worked for Pizzini Distributing Co. as a liquor salesman in his early years. He also worked as a counselor at the Edgewood & Chestnut Health Systems for many years.

Dennis married Judith Ann Miller on Feb. 1, 1984, she preceded him in death.

Dennis is survived by a son, Dennis Miller of Edwardsville; one daughter, Cameron Miller of Edwardsville; two step daughters, Lee Ann Bollinger & husband Mike of Maryville, Illinois; Jae Lynn Kuberski & husband Mike of Granite City, Illinois; five grandchildren; and one sister, Sarah Miller of Owensville, Missouri. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Donnen Miller, Richard Miller and Darl Miller; and one sister, Shannon Miller.

His body was donated to Washington University School of Medicine according to his wishes.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.