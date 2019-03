Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Devin Cowans.

COLLINSVILLE — Devin M. Cowans, 29, received eternal rest and peace on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Memorial is at noon on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Anchored in Truth Ministries in Edwardsville.

Eulogist is Dr. Diana Brewer.

Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton in charge of arrangements.