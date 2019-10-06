Diane Dale Burian

Diane Dale Burian, of Edwardsville, IL passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Oct. 3, 2019, at the age of 72.

She was a lifelong learner pursuing several lines of study including Master Gardening certification which was a passion while she worked in and outside the home she made with her loving husband of 44 years. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Vera (Meyer) Dale. She is survived by her husband Stephen C. Burian. Her two sons; Robert Frey of Bethalto IL and Mark Frey of New Hope PA, and three grandsons; Brandon Frey of Arlington, TX, Andrew Frey and Samuel Frey of Bethalto.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville.

The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. John Roberts presiding. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. The family will welcome guests at a reception following the internment.

Memorial contributions may be to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Gateway Area Chapter.

Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com.