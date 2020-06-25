Diane Capps

GLEN CARBON — Diane M. Capps, 86, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at her home.

Diane was born on April 16, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois; the daughter of the late John and Eleanor (Ciemny) Machala. Diane was a telephone operator for Illinois Bell and a member of Women of the Moose in Edwardsville, Illinois.

In her free time Diane enjoyed her days of traveling and being outside doing yard work. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and she will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.

Diane is survived by and will be missed by her children, William and Lisa Capps of Godfrey, Illinois, Mark and Lori Capps of Pace, Florida, and Luke Capps of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, Jake and Amber Capps, and Zachary and Rebekah Capps; great-grandchildren, Zoe Capps, Olive Capps, Logan Capps, and Luca Capps; sister, Joane Suma; and many other close family members and friends.

In addition to her parents; Diane was preceded in death by her brother, Arnold Machala.

In celebration of Diane's life, a graveside service is being planned at a later date at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Justice, Illinois.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road is serving the family.