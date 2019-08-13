Dina L. Williams

Dina L. Williams, 83, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 1:31 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at her residence.

She was born Nov. 15, 1935, in Panama, Illinois, the daughter of the late Melvin L. & Marie K. (Cunningham) Orten. Dina worked in Edwardsville, as a switch board operator for Illinois Bell Telephone.

She married Lawrence Eugene Williams on Nov. 27, 1955, at the St. John's United Methodist Church in Edwardsville. He preceded her in death on Feb. 8, 2001. Dina is survived by one son Timothy Williams & wife Candy of Edwardsville; a daughter Linda Atkins of Edwardsville; three grandchildren, T.J. Williams & wife Autumn, Holly Williams, & Jacob Williams; & two great-grandchildren, Lawrence & Jensen Williams. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Warren & Greta Seals.

Dina was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Edwardsville, and was a member of the Women's Faith Circle at the church.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the funeral home with Rev. Grant Armstrong officiating. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family requests memorials to the St. John's United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.