Dolores Carter Runge

Dolores Martha Carter Runge, 88, passed away on June 28, 2019, at Highland Health Care. She was born in Edwardsville on Sept. 18, 1930, the daughter of Frank J. Carter and Cecelia Dohle Carter.

Dolores attended St. Boniface Grade School & was a graduate of Edwardsville High school, class of 1948.

She spent years working in the Edwardsville retail sector. Her early employment was in drapery design & installation for The Madison Store. She moved on to Foehrkolb's Gift Shop on Main Street and then spent many years managing & working behind the counter at Brook's Jewelry Store. She was an accomplished musician, a talented seamstress and an avid reader. She played the organ and sang in the choir at St. Boniface Church. For decades she served as pianist for the Edwardsville Kiwanis club.

She was preceded in death by her parents & her husband Homer T. Runge whom she married in 1972. She is survived by several cousins.

According to her wishes, there will be no funeral. Interment will be in St. Boniface Cemetery. Memorial donations in her name may be made in care of St. Boniface Cemetery Association.