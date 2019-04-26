Dolores H. Dannenberg

Dolores H. Dannenberg, 85, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 10:22 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

She was born Nov. 4, 1933, in Troy, Illinois, the daughter of the late Arthur & Helen (Goehl) Kettenhofen. Dolores was a teacher at St. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Collinsville for 20 years before retiring. She married Harold E. Dannenberg on Aug. 29, 1953, in Troy. Harold preceded her in death on Feb. 10, 2019.

Dolores is survived by four sons, Robert L. Dannenberg and wife Bonita of Edwardsville, William A. Dannenberg and wife Juy of Edwardsville, James A. Dannenberg and wife Jackie of Singapore, Thomas L. Dannenberg and wife Deanna of Pearland, Texas; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one brother, Kenneth Kettenhofen of Silver Springs, Maryland; two sisters, Sharon Jackson of Troy, and Joyce Kettenhofen of Maryland Heights, Missouri.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Susan Dannenberg; and, a daughter in law, Susan Anderson Dannenberg.

Dolores loved square dancing and was a member of the Hoedowners of Wood River.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7 p.m. on Monday, at the funeral home with Fr. Rob Johnson officiation. A private interment will be held Tuesday at the Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or .

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.