DOLORES CATHERINE (COLEMAN) DAY

ST, LOUIS, Mo. — Dolores Catherine (Coleman) Day, 82, a resident of Edwardsville for more than 59 years, died on Monday, March 4 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis.

Dolores was born on Jan. 12, 1937, in Hillsboro, Illinois, the daughter of the late Cecil and Ann (Kovic) Coleman of Panama, Illinois. She married Gayle B. Day on August 4, 1957, in Monticello, Illinois; Gayle passed away on Dec. 9, 2018.

She was a 1954 graduate of Hillsboro High School. In 1958, Dolores received a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Eastern Illinois University, and in 1961 was awarded a master's degree in education from the University of Illinois.

For 33 years, Dolores was a teacher at Edwardsville High School (EHS) in the business department. She retired in 1991.

Dolores grew up in Panama, Illinois, a member of a close-knit family where grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins would gather at the family farm to work and play. It was there that Dolores developed the devotion to family and the strong values she would embrace her entire life.

During her teaching career, Dolores was a strong supporter of the EHS athletic programs, particularly the freshman basketball teams coached by her husband. In retirement, she remained a devout fan, attending EHS boys' and girls' basketball games.

Dolores also took great pleasure in babysitting her nieces, nephew and the children of other family members. She also helped her husband, occasionally reluctantly, with tending their very large vegetable garden. She also thoroughly enjoyed watching men's and women's NCAA basketball games.

In addition to her husband and parents, Dolores was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald, and her close sister-in-law, Jean Coleman.

Dolores is survived by a brother, Carl L. Coleman of Edwardsville, and two special nieces, Peggy (Jeff) Wehling and Jill (Jay) Stobie, all of Glen Carbon. She is also survived by great nieces and nephew Jenna, James and Julia Stobie.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 8 at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home, 210 N. Kansas St., Edwardsville; services will immediately follow at the funeral home. She will be interred at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Edwardsville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the EHS Business Department or the EHS girls' basketball program.