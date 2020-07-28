Dolores Nuernberger

EDWARDSVILLE — Dolores L. Nuernberger, age 102, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 8:15 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Dolores was born in Venedy, Illinois, on Jan. 3, 1918, the daughter of the late Edwin H. & Susie S. (Staude) Lietz.

Dolores married Irvin E. Nuernberger on July 31, 1937, in Okawville, Illinois. Irvin preceded her in death.

Dolores is survived by three sons, E. Phillip Nuernberger & wife Deborah, of Honesdale, Pennsylvania, Steven P. Nuernberger & wife Jean, of Missoula, Montana, and Gary Nuernberger & wife Nancy, of Goreville, Illinois; a daughter-in-law, Ida Nuernberger; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband; Dolores was preceded in death by one son, Robert Nuernberger; five brothers, Elmo, Laverne, Darryl, Grover Paul and Enno Lietz; and two sisters, Vergal McGuire and Juanita Heckert.

A graveside service will take place on Saturday, Aug. 1, at 11 a.m. at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois, with Pastor Diane Grohmann presiding.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or charity of choice.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

