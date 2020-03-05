GLEN CARBON — Dolores H. Rohrkaste (nee Howerton), age 96, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home. She was born on May 6, 1923, in Edwardsville, Illinois, Township, the daughter of the late Ida and Samuel Howerton.

She married William (Bill) H Rohrkaste Jr. on June 17, 1944, at St. John's Methodist Church in Edwardsville.

Also, surviving is one daughter Linda Rohrkaste DeFauw and husband Rick; three sons, Reed Rohrkaste, Patrick Rohrkaste and wife, Kathleen McHugh and Tommy Rohrkaste; six grandchildren, Zachary Meyer and Billy, John, Christine, Kevin and Stephanie Rohrkaste.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, William Hamilton III and Michael Mindrup; a daughter, Randy Lynn Lyles; two grandchildren, Sam Meyer and Molly Meyer; and her sister Belva Bantz.

Mrs. Rohrkaste grew up in Edwardsville, and studied art and architecture at the Chicago Art Institute & the University of Illinois. After studies, she taught art and had a studio.

In 1947, she and Bill built the Rohrkaste Dairy. Dolores opened a commercial appraisal office in Clayton, Missouri, in 1973 with Harry Herring, where she became president in 1999.

She retired in 2003 at the age of 80. Dolores was honored on Nov. 18, 2011 for Rohrkaste Dairy Day at the Main Street Community Center and was provided with a Key to the City of Edwardsville for her numerous contributions to the community.Dolores was named the first woman president of the Edwardsville Chamber of Commerce in 1953. Her work on the chamber's Education Committee led her to become one of the founding members of the Southwestern Illinois Council on Higher Education.

Early on, Dolores saw a need for an institution of higher learning to serve the citizens of Southwestern Illinois and helped SWICHE go on to make a statewide bond issue a reality, providing seed money for what would become Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Later, she would be one of six at the SIUE groundbreaking June 6, 1963. Dolores was honored to give the commencement speech to SIUe graduates in 2011. :https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HM6ijV9zkYc.

Dolores was on the board and supported several nonprofits, including SIUe's Meridian Society, SIUe Friends of Lovejoy Library, SIUe Foundation, SIUe International Students Program, Friends of LeClaire and Backstoppers.

Dolores also has accrued many other accomplishments over the years including: founder of the local League of Women Voters and was the first female member of the St. Louis Metropolitan Planning Committee, representing Illinois for the Great River Road region. In addition to her work with the Chamber, Dolores was named the first female chair of Anderson Hospital in 1960 and was the first woman to run for city supervisor.

In 1959, Dolores was named outstanding citizen of Edwardsville and received the STRIDE Award from the city of St. Louis.

In addition, she was appointed in 1966 to the Governor's Commission on the Status of Women.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at Weber and Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 9 at the funeral home with Pastor Neal Jackson, Faith Tabernacle COGIC, officiating.

Interment will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Memorials are suggested to the Backstoppers and Main Street Community Center.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.