ARCOLA — B. Don (Don) Rankin, 76 of Arcola, Illinois, was born June 6, 1943 in Princeton, Missouri, the son of William Harrison and Mary Zella Busby Rankin. He died Oct. 25, 2019. His wife of 50 years, Linda Jane Jaspers Rankin survives; along with their sons, William Jason (Sarah) Rankin, of Edwardsville, Illinois, and Donald Chase (Lynn) Rankin of Las Vegas, Nevada; and his brother, Dr. W. Dale (Nancy) Rankin of Joplin, Missouri.

He was the grandfather of Sophia Zella Rankin of Edwardsville, Cale Squires, Madison Rankin and Caden Rankin of Las Vegas. He was brother-in-law to Dr. Richard Jaspers (Joyce) of Greene, Iowa; Keith Jaspers (Karen) of Springfield, Missouri; and, Marcia Jaspers Hollatz (Richard) of Minnetonka, Minnesota; and a special uncle to his nieces and nephews.

He attended schools in Ravanna, Missorui, where he was taught by his mother in the 3rd and 4th grades, and graduated from high school there in 1961. He graduated from Northeast Missouri State University (Truman State) in 1965 where he was a member of Blue Key academic honorary society and president of Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity.

He taught high school and college prep English in Benton Community High School, Van Horne, Iowa, until he began his career in publishing as an editor with Webb Publishing Company in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He and Linda purchased the Arcola Record Herald (Illinois) newspaper and a small trade magazine for broom manufacturers, the Broom and Broom Corn News in 1977, and began Rankin Publishing Company. Don and Linda and their sons moved to Arcola in Dec. of 1977, where he was a proud citizen and community supporter until his death.

They owned and published the Record Herald for 25 years (where his column, The Rankin File was a favorite of readers) adding the trade magazines Maintenance Sales News, Busline, and Discover Central Illinois to the company, as well as expanding Broom and Broom Corn News into Broom Brush and Mop magazine. During that time, they also owned and published The Arthur Graphic-Clarion (Illinois) and the Oakland, Illinois, newspapers, and the Free Press.

In 2000, the decision was made for Rankin Publishing to focus entirely on its trade magazines, and that business and its dedicated staff continue publishing these magazines from Arcola.

He and Linda are lifelong members of the United Methodist Church, and he served the Arcola United Methodist Church as a representative on various committees and boards throughout the years. He is a past president of the Arcola Chamber of Commerce and the The Arcola Sports Boosters. He was a member of the Arcola Music Boosters, and other community organizations and a willing volunteer for community events.

He was on the board of the Arcola Foundation for 30 years, serving as its vice president. He and Linda were named grand marshals of the Arcola Broom Corn Festival in 2016.

A visitation will be held at Shrader Funeral Home in Arcola from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 10:30 a.m. in the United Methodist Church of Arcola.

Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church of Arcola and the Arcola Foundation.

