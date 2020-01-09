EDWARDSVILLE — Donald Eugene Starwalt, 74, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at his home in Edwardsville, Illinois. Don was born Aug. 11, 1945, in East St. Louis, Illinois, to the late John and Thelma (Stepp) Starwalt.

A graduate of Leesburg, Florida High School he attended Fruitland Park Comm. College. He later received a Bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville and then an MA in linguistics from the same school. Don was also accepted into the Ph.D. program at the University of Nebraska where he continued his studies in linguistics.

Don was a Renaissance man who because of his varied talents excelled in so many different areas. He will be remembered as an excellent teacher. He taught at SIU-E specializing in English as a Second Language. Students from around the world will remember The Starwalt Method. Each student learned to greet him at the beginning of each class with a heartfelt, "Howdy." He later taught in Kansas City, Missouri, school district and then in St. Louis at Flow Valley CC and Riverview Middle School.

He was also one of the finest musicians and music producers in the Metro-East area. He was a fine guitar player who also made the banjo sing. The instrument which seemed closest to his soul was the Dobro. He began his musical career in Leesburg, Fl playing in a trio of folk musicians, "The Fiesmen." They played up and down the East Coast in the 1960's riding the wave of renewed interest in folk music. When he lived in Kansas City, he gained a new audience on The River Queen, a dinner and excursion paddlewheel boat which steamed up and down the Missouri River. This experience caused him to write a balled titled "Banjos Aren't for Dinner." Don also played with Pete Seeger and many other Kansas City Blue Grass musicians.

Before and after his time living in both Kansas City and Finland, Minnesota, where he played in many ski lodges along the shores of Lake Superior, he returned to Edwardsville, his home town. Don set up Studio E and produced a series of music CDs for other musicians while also playing music all over the area. He wrote so many songs including "Edwardsville Breakdown," and "Gone to the Islands." For the last few years his band The Jammin Ringtonz have played Happy Hour at the Stagger Inn Again. They packed the house with both old fans and new ones.

Don was also a skilled carpenter and a fine cabinet maker. He had an eye for beauty and quality which made his creations works of art. He was an artist with wood, just as he was a gifted musician, and a unique and loving teacher.

He is survived by his brother Roy "Butch" Starwalt and wife Debra of Glen Carbon; sister, Sharon Andrews and husband David Michael in Blue Springs, Missouri.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Stagger Inn.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials

