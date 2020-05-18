GLEN CARBON — Donna J. Kutz, 73, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 17, 2020.



Donna was born on July 31, 1946 in Granite City, Illinois, the daughter of the late Herman Gene and Edith (Hoy) Wood. Donna was a graduate of Triad High School Class of 1964 and before retirement Donna was a legal secretary for Amelung, Wulff and Willenbrock. She was a devoted member of New Bethel United Methodist Church in Glen Carbon and a member of United Methodist Women.



In her free time Donna enjoyed her days of reading and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she adored. Donna will be remembered for the love of her family and all the special times they shared together.



Donna is survived by and will be missed by her husband, John Kutz, whom she married on Aug. 1, 1964; her children, Kelly and Alex Crohn of Chesterfield, Missouri, Karen and Tim Cox of Charlotte, North Carolina, also Shawn and Karen Kutz of Edwardsville, Illinois; grandchildren, Rachel Crohn, Dylan Crohn, Nathan Cox, Ashley Cox, and Anna Kutz; brothers, Rick and Nancy Wood, Howard Wood, Curtis Wood; and many other close family members and friends.



In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her brother, Lloyd Wood.



In celebration of Donna's life, a private family service will be held on Friday, May 22, at New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N. Main Street in Glen Carbon with Dr. Penelope H. Barber officiating.



A private family burial will follow on Tuesday, May 26, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to Alzheimer's Reasearch or New Bethel United Methodist Church. Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon is serving the family.



