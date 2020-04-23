EDWARDSVILLE — Donna J. Means, 88, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 10:57 p.m., Monday, April 20, 2020 at Edwardsville Care Center, Edwardsville.

She was born May 6, 1931 in East St. Louis, Missouri, to Milton and Francis (nee: Childress) Wright.

On Oct. 14, 1949 Donna and Robert F. Means eloped to Pocahontas, Arkansas.

Donna retired from the Edwardsville School District after 20 years of service as a secretary, most of that time at LeClaire School. She was a longtime member of Eden Church, Edwardsville, where she was active in the Ladies Guild. She also volunteered for Meals on Wheels.

She is survived by three sons, Robert (Lois) Means of New Lenox, Illinois, Richard (Gena) Means of Edwardsville, and Randy (Melanie) Means of Edwardsville; three grandchildren, Aaron (Monica) Means, Katie (Shane) Foster and Jacob Means; five great-grandchildren, Zoe, Lyla, and Parker Means, Annabel and Sawyer Foster; and a sister, Phyllis Bohlander of Marengo, Illinois.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by both parents.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

Arrangement with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.