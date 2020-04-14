EDWARDSVILLE — Doris Chiste, died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 81, in early April 2020, due to complications of Alzheimer's.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years James Chiste Sr; her brother, two daughters, her husband's daughter and son, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Doris has resided in Edwardsville, Illinois, with her husband Jim since 1975. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, a loving wife, and a sweet sister and friend.

Doris is best remembered for her beautiful persistent smile, her gentle compassionate spirit, and her penchant for travel and adventure. She loved all animals, everything ocean and water, traveling, and food, and she travelled the world to savor all of these with boundless energy and enthusiasm. She cared for her family deeply and even though she lived at a distance from many of her grandchildren, she went to great lengths to make sure she was a part of their lives, that they knew how important they were to her, always in her heart and thoughts.

Born in Los Angeles, California, Doris was the consummate California Girl who was raised on sunshine, the ocean, mountains and natural beauty. She attended high school in Glendale, California, and graduated with honors from Cal Poly.

Her career included several accounting positions with major corporations and supporting her husband Jim's home contracting business. In retirement, she and Jim joined an RV Club and traversed the US to meet up with friends from across the states. They spent their winters soaking up sunshine in Florida with their snowbird friends and their summers in Illinois with their family. Through her global travels, Doris visited Tanzania, Kenya, Thailand, Japan, China, Nepal, Tibet, India, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Costa Rica, and the Caribbean, her favorite being New Zealand. Doris's beautiful spirit and love for life is her legacy, she has inspired her family to live their lives fully and to pursue their dreams.

She was cremated according to her wishes and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.