Doris Dudley

Doris Nadine Dudley, 86, of Edwardsville, passed away at 3 a.m., Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019, at the Rosewood Care Center of Edwardsville.

A Funeral Service will be held at noon on Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019, at Hohlt & File Funeral Home, Vandalia with Rev. Dale Deverick officiating. Interment will follow in Noffsinger Cemetery, Smithboro. Visitation will be held prior to services from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019, at Hohlt & File Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com

Doris was born on May 26, 1933, in Noffsinger, the daughter of Virgil and Pansy (Meyer) Case. Doris was a homemaker, raising her 11 children. She was very artistic and enjoyed crafts, all types of puzzles, and sewing. Doris was affiliated with the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her sons, Michael Johnson, Robert Johnson, Larry Johnson, Gary Johnson, Dale Johnson, Daniel Johnson, Phillip Johnson, and Paul Johnson; daughters, Kay Johnston and Patty Johnson; brothers, Floyd Case and Kenny Case; 20 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Ruth Vomund; infant brother, Virgil Elbert Case; brothers, Merle Leeper and Joseph Case; and grandson, Gabriel Johnson.