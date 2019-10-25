Dorothy Beatty

Dorothy Jeanne (nee Starnes) Beatty, 94, of Edwardsville, formerly of Granite City. Dorothy was born Oct. 14, 1925, and passed on Oct. 18, 2019, at Anderson Hospital, Maryville. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by her grandson, Fr. Steven L. Beatty, Fr. Jeffrey Goeckner, and Fr. Christian Iwuagwu on Oct. 24, at St. Boniface Church, Edwardsville.

Jeanne, a native of E. St. Louis, graduated from E. St. Louis Senior High School and was named valedictorian of her 1943 graduating class. She graduated with honors from Washington University in 1947, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. While at Washington University, Jeanne was also a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. Following graduation, Jeanne worked at Monsanto.

She married the late William L. Beatty on June 12, 1948, later moving to Granite City in 1951. While raising her family, Jeanne was a member and frequent volunteer at St. Elizabeth Church and was active in Church Women United. Jeanne also served as a volunteer for many years with the St. Elizabeth Hospital Auxiliary and was a member of the Parish Council at Holy Family Church.

Jeanne was a loyal Cardinals fan and was always ready to go to a game. In later years, she followed the Redbirds on TV, enjoying countless games. She was an avid bridge player, often playing in multiple games each week. Well into her tenth decade of life, she enjoyed watching late-night TV and was a regular viewer of Saturday Night Live.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, the Hon. William L Beatty; her parents, Claude and Beatrice (nee Graham) Starnes; and by her siblings, Alene Foster, Nancy Higginbotham and Von Starnes.

Surviving are her devoted children, William S. (Mollie) Beatty of Maryville, Dr. Steven M. (Jacqueline) Beatty of Anna, IL, Thomas D. Beatty of Swansea IL and Mary C. (Rick) Mullaneyof Ballwin MO.

Jeanne was a proud grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by seven grandchildren: Elizabeth Kwarta (Cory) of Denver, CO, Dr. William Beatty (Catherine) of Anchorage AK, Hon. Mark Beatty, (Kayce) of Edwardsville, Daniel Beatty (Kendra) of Denver, Fr. Steven Beatty of Ridgeway IL, Rachel Kell (Trevor) of Anna, and Claire Mullaney of Ballwin. Jeanne is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren: Andreou, Jonah, Natalie, William, Patrick, Andrew, Charles, Mia, Maeve, Lucy and Leia.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Boniface Church on Jan. 4, 2020.

Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity or the .