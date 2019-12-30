EDWARDSVILLE — Dorothy Jeanne (nee Starnes) Beatty, 94, of Edwardsville, Illinois, formerly of Granite City, Illinois, born Oct. 14, 1925, died on Oct. 18, 2019 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, Illinois.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated by her Grandson, Rev. Steven L. Beatty, on Jan. 4, 2020 at St. Boniface Church, Edwardsville Illinois, at 11 a.m. A full obituary may be found on the Irwin Chapel website.

Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity International, 322 West Lamar Street, Americus GA. 31709-3543 or the . www.irwinchapel.com.