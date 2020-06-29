Dorothy Buescher

GLEN CARBON — Dorothy Mary (nee Oberlag) Buescher, 87, died at Eden Village Retirement Center, Glen Carbon, Illinois, on Thursday, June 26, 2020.

She was born May 10, 1933, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of the late Fred Herman and Mamie Johanna (nee Schroer) Oberlag. Dottie married Lester Emil Buescher on June 10, 1956, in Wright City, Missouri, where they made their home.

To that union two children, Andrea Lynn (Dennis) Roberts, of Melissa, Texas, and Bryant Edward (Lisa) Buescher, of Edwardsville, Illinois, were born.

Lester preceded her in death on Feb. 16, 2007; she is also preceded by her brother, Herbert Henry Oberlag.

She was principally a homemaker, also working as a bookkeeper and secretary at various jobs including Wright City Lumber Yard, Immanuel United Church of Christ, Wilcoxen Office Supply (Warrenton, Missouri) and Warren County Water District once her family was grown. Prior to her marriage she was employed at Farmer's & Merchant's Bank and Nieburg Auto Sales in Wright City. Always curious and interested in learning, she was an avid reader. She loved writing letters and cards to friends and family. Her children lovingly referred to letters received as "a novel from Mom".

In addition to her children; Gran Dee is survived by four grandchildren, Aaron Paul (Molly) Roberts, of Anna, Texas, Jason Todd Roberts, of Chillicothe, Illinois, Kristen Elyse Buescher, of Maryland Heights, Missouri, and Timothy Drake Buescher of Denver, Colorado. She also leaves behind three great-grandchildren, Avery Michael and Natalie Jordan Roberts, of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Benjamin Thomas Roberts, of Anna; her brother-in-law, Donald Buescher, of St. Louis, and her sister-in-law, Margaret Oberlag, of Edwardsville; also, eight nieces and nephews, and many other extended family and friends.

She was a member of New Bethel United Methodist Church, Glen Carbon, after moving from Wright City in 1998. Previously she had been a life-long member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Wright City. Her faith in God was one of her greatest strengths. Memorials can be made to American Heart Association or the charity of your choice. Cremation rites have been afforded and a graveside service will be planned for a later date at Wright City Cemetery.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville, Illinois, was in charge of arrangements.

