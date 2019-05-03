Dorothy George Lankford

Dorothy George Lankford, 94, was born Sept. 11, 1924, in Granite City, Illinois, to Leslie G. and Helen (Poole) George, and passed away at Brookdale Senior Living at Preston in Dallas, Texas, on April 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60-years, Harold James Lankford. He was truly the love of her life.

Dorothy is survived by her two sons and their spouses, Harold J (Jim) Lankford, Jr. and his wife Janice of Dallas, George L. Lankford and his wife Nancy also of Dallas; two grandsons and three stepgrandchildren, Mark Lankford, Eric Lankford; Dawn Crow, Christei Crow Eleeson and Donny Crow.

Dorothy was born in Granite City, Illinois, and grew up in Edwardsville, Illinois, where she graduated from Edwardsville High School. She moved to Dallas, Texas, to attend Southern Methodist University where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She graduated from SMU with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1949. She married Lt. Harold J. Lankford, USNR (whom she had known since 4th grade) on July 29, 1950. She worked for The Texas Bank & Trust Company in personnel administration until she retired to raise her two sons, Jim and George.

The family is grateful for the love and attention provided by the wonderful staff at Brookdale Senior Living at Preston, and Brookdale Hospice.

Funeral services will take place on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at Restland Wildwood Chapel with interment immediately following.