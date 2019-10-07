Dorothy Lotter

Dorothy "Jean" Lotter, 85, of Staunton, passed away at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at The Villas in Sherman, IL. Visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church in Staunton, funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday at Zion Lutheran Church in Staunton, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery – Staunton.



Memorials to either or to the Stray Rescue Foundation. Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton is in charge of arrangements. To order flowers or leave an on-line condolence, please visit our website at www.williamsonfh.com.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Oct. 7, 2019
