Dorothy "Jean" Lotter, 85, of Staunton, passed away at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at The Villas in Sherman, IL. Visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church in Staunton, funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday at Zion Lutheran Church in Staunton, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery – Staunton.



Memorials to either or to the Stray Rescue Foundation.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Oct. 7, 2019
