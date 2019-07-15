Dorothy Norfleet

Dorothy A. Norfleet, 81, of Glen Carbon passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Hoffman Hospice Home in Bakersfield, CA.

Born in 1938 in Jacksonville, IL, Dorothy was the daughter of Edwy and Dorothy Durr Chumley. She was married to I. Richard Norfleet for 60 years. They raised two daughters, Kim Price and Janet Cowan.

Dorothy was a long-time member of the New Bethel United Methodist Church in Glen Carbon, where she served faithfully as an active member. She was active in Faith and Action in the Glen Carbon-Edwardsville area. She spent 20 years working in various positions at the Eden Village Retirement Center in Glen Carbon.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Richard; her daughter, Kim (Scott) Price of New Berlin, IL; her daughter, Janet (Donald) Cowan of California City, CA: her brother, Tom (Dorothy) Chumley of Jacksonville; three granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; three nieces; and a host of cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the New Bethel United Methodist Church in Glen Carbon. The family will meet friends from 10 a.m. on Saturday until the time of services.

An additional memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville with interment of the ashes in Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends at the funeral home from noon Monday until the time of services.

Memorial gifts are suggested to the New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131. N. Main St., Glen Carbon, IL 62034 or , 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. Condolences may be sent online at www.buchanancody.com.