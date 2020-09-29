Dorothy Ohm

GLEN CARBON — Dorothy Ann Ohm, 90, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away at 8:25 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at the Care Center of Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

She was born Nov. 24, 1929 in Pin Oak Township of Edwardsville, Illinois.

She was a loving and dedicated homemaker whom cherished her family.

She married Roy E. Ohm on Sept. 23, 1950 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Troy, Illinois, and he passed away on Feb. 26, 2005.

She was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville where she was active with the Ladies Aid. Dorothy was a member of the Madison County Farm Bureau, Pin Oak Township Senior Citizens and helped to establish the Bond-Madison Water District. She loved attending the H.O.P.E. Widow's luncheons and enjoyed her days of sewing, baking, cooking and cherished her home and family.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Duane and Brenda Ohm of Edwardsville; a daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Mark Zumwalt of Godfrey, Illinois; four grandchildren and their spouses, Wayne and Lindsay Zumwalt, Katelynn and Blake Schrumpf, Christopher Ohm and Megan Ohm; four great-grandsons, Wyatt and Wesley Zumwalt and Bradley and Lucas Schrumpf; a sister-in-law, Lynne Engeling; along with other extended family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents; she was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister-in-law, Kenneth and Leona Engeling and Elroy Engeling.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, 600 Water Street in Edwardsville on Friday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with Reverend John Shank officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, American Lung Association or to Trinity Lutheran Church.

Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge or arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.